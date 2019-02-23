Maureen E. Perry



Elmira - Our beautiful mother and friend Renee peacefully departed this earthly world on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Maureen Elizabeth Conroy was born on Tuesday, April 28th 1942 to Margaret and Thomas Conroy of Corning, NY. She was greeted in heaven by her parents, her grandparents, her sister Sheri, the love of her life Roddy Sheehan and their amazing pup Dundee. Left here with incredible memories and invaluable life lessons she imparted are her children, Daniel Perry (Georgann) of Dobbs Ferry NY, Suzanne Perry (Arthur Hogan) of Canandaigua NY, and Margo Perry (Kristopher Whipple) of Galeton PA; grandchildren, Dhaniela Johnson, Jhalysa Johnson (Alex Torres), Caitlin Perry, and Michael Perry, and great granddaughter, Alivia Ave Maureen; several nieces, nephews, cousins and innumerable friends.



Renee was a devoted psychiatric nurse working for New York State Mental Health System focusing on the health and wellbeing of children in the community. After retirement she volunteered for RSVP assisting people in the area with their daily needs as well as spending time in the schools helping to facilitate and encourage the love of reading in young children. Her personality was as large as her heart. She was a lover of music, knowledge, laughter, and most of all her family, both by blood and by blessing.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospitals and facilities that she resided in for the unfaltering effort given to her survival and success. You are appreciated and respected!



FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W.GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2019 FROM 3-5PM. A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL FOLLOW CALLING HOURS AT 5PM. FATHER JOHN DESOCIO OFFICIATING. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the or to the Literacy Volunteers of Chemung County, The Center For Brain Injury Rehabilitation at UPMC, or the SPCA.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory no one can steal" Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary