Maureen M. Purvis



Elmira - Age 47, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1973 in Elmira, NY. She was predeceased by her father, James Purvis and brother, Jeremy Purvis. Maureen is survived by her mother, Connie (Gary) Rabey; children, Anthony, Jeremy, Colby, Cheyanne and Jacob Paulo; brother, Chad (Mary) Purvis; step-mother, Theresa Hill; half-brothers, James Purvis, Justin Purvis and Joseph Purvis; half-sister, Theresa Purvis. Maureen was a 1991 graduate of Southside High School. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









