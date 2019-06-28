|
Maurice S. Rankins Sr.
Horseheads - Maurice S. Rankins Sr., age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. He was born on November 13, 1967 in Cleveland, OH. He was a 1986 graduate of Wayne High School in Huber Heights, OH and 1990 graduate of Southwest Baptist University with a B.S. degree in Telecommunications. He worked as a Senior Safety Regional Risk Manager with American Racing and Entertainment Company in Nicholas, NY. Along with his great work ethic and a love for his job, he spent much of his off time as an AAU and High School coach. He coached football and boys and girls basketball, and also was a personal trainer too many community kids. He had a love for sports and enjoyed coaching over the years as he continued to build a great rapport with all the community children and their families. He married the love of his life Chelsea D. Rankins on December 4, 1999, in Dayton, OH. He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife, Chelsea; three sons, Andrew, Jaden, and Maurice Jr., his mother Alice Rankins and father Raymond Chatman; brother, James Rankins, sister, Kiona, sisters-in-law, Tracey Fleming (Sean Collins); Crystal Rankins (Myron); brother-in-law Sean Hargrave (Jennifer) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Chelsea and family will greet family and friends for a Community Tribute Memorial Service being held Friday, June 28, 2019, 12 noon at Faith Temple Community C.O.G.I.C., 765 Harper Street in Elmira, NY. Funeral services will be held in Dayton, OH at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd and burial will be at a date, time, and location given at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 28, 2019