Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Max Harlan Denmark Obituary
Max Harlan Denmark

Rock Stream - Max Harlan Denmark, age 88, of Rock Stream, NY died Monday May 27, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls, N.Y.

Calling hours will be Friday (May 31) from 9:00a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 10:00 am with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee. Memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.

To read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 29, 2019
