Max Harlan Denmark
Rock Stream - Max Harlan Denmark, age 88, of Rock Stream, NY died Monday May 27, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls, N.Y.
Calling hours will be Friday (May 31) from 9:00a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 10:00 am with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee. Memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 29, 2019