Maynard L. Black
1949 - 2020
Maynard L. Black

Maynard L. Black, age 70, of Monterey Road in Beaver Dams, NY died Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born on August 18, 1949 in Corning to Jack and Anna (Collins) Black, Sr. and was a graduate of West High School and Corning Community College. He married Janice Richards on June 24, 1973 in Corning.

Maynard retired from Corning Incorporated in 2007. He was a true man of the heart, dedicated to his family and friends, serving others endlessly; and was deeply loved by them all.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; mother, Anna Black of Corning; mother-in-law, Frances Davis of Painted Post; father-in-law, James Richards of Corning; two daughters: Amanda (Yannick) Basabakwinshi of Corning and Lahneen Black of Lancaster, NY; four sons: Joshua (Lorinda) Black of Campbell, Paul Black of Campbell, Maynard (Margaret Mary) Black of Addison, and David (Lorrie Biller) Black of Campbell; sisters: Patricia (Gill) Cure of Canton, GA, Mary Kay (Mark) Perry of Campbell, Susan (Alan) Lubold of Concord, NH, Rebecca (Gene) Caponi of Needham, MA, Monica Black of Milford, CT, Joan Palinkas of Painted Post, Debbie Piper of Corning, Darlene (Kevin) Foster of Painted Post, and Tammy (Leon) Tillman of Mifflinburg, PA; brothers: Martin (Connie) Black, Jack (Eleanor) Black, and Christopher Black all of Corning; sister-in-law, Jody (Daniel) McHose of Cape Coral, FL; brothers-in-law: James Richards of Bentley Creek, John (Sue Ann) Richards of Millport, Brian (Lynn) Richards of Corning; twenty grandchildren: Alysia, Cassidy, Claudia, Genevieve, Esther, Thaddaeus, Michael, Camille, Nathan, Mason, Mary, Flint, Abdiel, Isaac, Peter, Anaya, Elizabeth, Sebastian, Cajetan, Benedict; one great-grandchild, Forest Eliza; and many nieces and nephews.

Family graveside services will be held at West Hill Cemetery in Hornby.

Maynard's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
