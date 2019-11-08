|
Melvin R. Payne
Elmira - Age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sun. Nov. 10, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. in the Maple Ave. Baptist Church, 1248 Maple Ave. Elmira, NY 14904 and where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Payne with interment at the family's convenience in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019