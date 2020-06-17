Melvin Shock



Elmira - Melvin Shock, age 88, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13th 2020 at the Elcor Nursing Facility in Horseheads, NY.



Melvin was born in Jefferson Township, PA, son of the late Freeman and Stella (Redman) Shock. Melvin was also predeceased by his daughter, Diane Ayres, sister, Lavera Wood and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline. Melvin worked for Haskell Construction in Elmira for many years.



He is survived by his daughters, Donna (Harry) Kelly, Bonnie Shock, Sheila (David) Simmons, Linda (William) Kachuroi and Carol (Mark) Purifoy; sons, Douglas (Jutta) and Robert Shock; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Shock; son-in-law, William Ayres.



Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery on Thursday, June 18th at 10 am. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









