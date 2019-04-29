Services
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
Waverly - Meredith Lorraine Cooper, 97, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Elderwood Care in Waverly.

She was predeceased by her parents, Eldon and Inez Weld Sharp; her husband, Norman E. Cooper Sr; sons, Norman Jr and James Cooper; grandson, Erik Waite; granddaughter, Kristen Cooper; and son-in-law, Wayne Redick.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Richard (Sue) Shafer of CA, Margo (Joseph) Lopreste of Waverly, John (Kathy) Cooper of Binghamton, Craig (Kris) Shafer of Castleton, NY, Pat Redick of SC and Elizabeth Ann (Tim) Manzer of Ithaca; daughter-in-law, Alice Cooper; nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Lorraine was a homemaker that loved to camp. She traveled all over the country and was a member of the Good Sam Club and the Scamper Club. She enjoyed her needlework, cooking, music and playing the piano. She was a secretary for local radio stations WEHH and WFLR, which her husband started. Lorraine was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Horseheads and a Cub Scout den mother.

A time of calling will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2 to 3 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. A memorial service to honor Lorraine's life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Charleston, SC at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
