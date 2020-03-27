|
Mervin K. Stanton, Sr.
Wellsburg - Mervin K. Stanton, Sr, Age 84, of Main Street Wellsburg, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the VA Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Merv was born August 19, 1935 in Geneva, NY son of the late Jennings & Thelma (Decker) Stanton. He attended school and left early to join the US Army in 1953, serving until 1954. He then joined the US Navy serving from 1954 until 1958. During that time, he married the late Barbara Lynch on August 10, 1957 and they celebrated 51 years together before her passing in 2006. Whiff as he was affectionately known was employed at American LaFrance, Elmira Chrysler Plymouth, NYS Police at the Horseheads and Wellsburg Barracks and lastly as a staff member of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. He served two terms as Mayor of the Village of Wellsburg, was a Lifetime Member of the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department and Ridgebury Sportsman Club, a former Commander of the Elmira Bentley Post #443 American Legion, he coached and umpired softball for many years. Whiff was a NY Mets and NY Giants fan and he loved playing Euchre. He played Santa Claus for many groups and clubs over the years. He was truly a dedicated family man and community servant.
Surviving are three daughters, Robin & Mike MacCoy, Bernadette Stanton, Maureen (Tim Keener) Stanton all of Wellsburg, three sons, Lawrence & Tonja Stanton of Stillwater, PA, Scott & Kim Stanton, Jennings "JB" & Sarah Stanton all of Wellsburg, twenty three grandchildren, twenty seven great-grandchildren, two sisters Janice Keller and Linda Wood both of Elmira, a brother Lynn Stanton of NC, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Whiff was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara, a daughter Colleen Stanton, his son Mervin Stanton, Jr., twin brother Marvin Stanton and a sister Joyce Cain.
Due to the Corona Virus a public funeral service with military honors will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Those wishing to honor Whiff my do so by sending memorials to the Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 23, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020