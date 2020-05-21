|
Michael A. Camann
Campbell - Michael A. Camann, age 73 of Campbell, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service at Bath National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be sent to a cancer research organization of your choice.
To share words of comfort, please visit: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020