Michael A. Camann

Michael A. Camann Obituary
Michael A. Camann

Campbell - Michael A. Camann, age 73 of Campbell, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service at Bath National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be sent to a cancer research organization of your choice.

www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020
