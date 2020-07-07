Michael A. Lisowski
Watkins Glen - Age 72, of Watkins Glen, passed away July 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. The family will receive friends and family at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, from 4pm-6pm on Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (July 11) at 10am at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA; followed by burial with military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery in Blossburg, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lisowski; children, Jackie Taber, Cindy (Barry) Bruner, and Terry LaFever; brother, Peter (Jane) Lisowski; 7 grandchildren, Adam Dobson, Tammy Dobson, Brittany Doland, Zachary Doland, and Doug LaFever, Josh Taber, and Jenna Taber; seven great-children; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Corlyn Lisowski; and sisters Joyce Lisowski and Susan Strassburg.
Michael was born in Blossburg, PA. He graduated from high school in Mansfield in 1966 and immediately went on to serve 2 tours in Vietnam with the US Marine Corps. In the Marine Corps, he served with the Force Logistics Command, giving support and supplies to 75,000 Marines in the northernmost part of South Vietnam while stationed at Camp Books near DaNang. After his service, he worked throughout his life as a truck driver for H.W. Taynton and several other companies. He was a proud member of the American Legion and VFW Posts in Watkins Glen and the Moose Lodge in Montour Falls
