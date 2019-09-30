Services
Michael Angelo Savino


1923 - 2019
Michael Angelo Savino Obituary
Michael Angelo Savino

Elmira - Age 95, Born in Elmira, NY on December 03, 1923 passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at CCNF. He is the oldest son of Joseph and Isabelle Savino from Bari, Italy. Predeceased by his wife, Dolores (Hanlon) Savino; son, Michael Savino Jr. and daughter, Renee Savino; sisters, Angeline Cohen, Josephine Savino, and Clara Savino. Mike is survived by his children, and their families; Brigitte Savino wife of Michael Savino Jr., Elmira (Shawn & Salena Savino, OK, Maressa Savino & Todd Shoemaker, Erin), Joe & Karen Savino, Horseheads (Sabrina & Rick Puryear,LA, Sherry & Gerald Notah, NM, Joseph Savino Jr., Lyons, NY, Andrew & Kaylie Salisbury, Elmira, Melanie & Josh Suksman, Horseheads, William & Melanie Cook, Elmira Heights, Hollie & Eric Hughey, Horseheads, Ryan & Eileen Cook, Metamoris, PA), Jim & Sue Savino, Elmira (Jason & Missy Savino, NC, Jeremiah & Amy Savino, Corning), Mark & Mary Beth Savino, Horseheads (Mindy Savino, CO, Matthew Savino, CO), Michelle & Jim Allen, PA, Maribeth Savino & Alan Carpenter, Elmira (Claude West, WA, Christy Mae West-Williams & Julian Williams, NC), Branden Hughes, Elmira; son of Renee Savino. Brothers; Tom (Joyce) Savino, Horseheads, Daniel (JoAnne) Savino, Horseheads, Anthony (Carol) Savino, Horseheads. Mike served in the 10th Mountain Division (the first Special Forces formed 1944) and fought in the mountains of Italy in some of the roughest terrain in World War II. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans in Elmira Heights, he also enjoyed playing euchre. He retired from Bendix in Elmira Heights. He had many friends for he never met a stranger. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate his life at the James D Barrett Funeral Home in Elmira, 1004 Lake St., Elmira on Tuesday, October 1 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Funeral service will take place there at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow, with committal prayers and Military Honors at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Davis St. Family and Friends are invited to gather at the Community Wesleyan Church at 2095 Grand Central Ave for fellowship. Those wishing to remember Mike with a donation may give to Chemung County Nursing Facility or to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
