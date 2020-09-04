Michael "Mikey" Anthony Koloski
Montour Falls - Michael "Mikey" Anthony Koloski, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020. Mikey was born on August 25, 1960 in Bayonne, NJ, the son of Linda (McInenly) and Michael C. Koloski Jr. What can be said about a man with a heart bigger than any wallet, any house, and any one person? His love for music, theater, art, friendship, fellowship, laughter, colorful party shirts, and most importantly family, was paralleled to no one. Mikey would, if he saw you were cold, give you the coat off his back and hot meal. He was a light in so many people's lives. Mikey did not know what made a family, what the boundaries were. Why didn't he know? Because with Mikey everyone was family. A heart of gold was silenced but, the memory of Mikey's goodness is not. A heart bigger than life itself, Mikey's heart. Mikey is survived by his parents Linda and Michael Koloski Jr.; sisters, Lynette Koloski (Tony LaRocca) and Michele (Jeff) Blanchard; brother, James Koloski; and nieces and nephew, Peyton Westlake, Victoria Blanchard and Craig Blanchard. Mikey was predeceased by his niece, Jade Ann Koloski and his beloved dog, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made in Mikey's memory to Southern Tier Food Bank, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave., Elmira, NY 14903. A funeral Mass for Mikey will be held privately to his family at St. Mary's of the Lake Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Watkins Glen. Memories of Mikey may be shared with his family and friends at haugheywoodzinger.com