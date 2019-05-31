|
Michael Carmine Mucci
Elmira - Age 62, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mike was born and raised in Elmira a son of Joseph A. Mucci of Elmira, and the late Mary Ann Cambio Maggese. In addition to his father he is survived by step-mother Irene Mucci ; son and daughter-in-law Michael Mucci and Chasiti Buchanan of Elmira with son Miguel; siblings, MaryJo Chamberlain of Land O' Lakes FL, Annette M. Mucci of Houston TX, Carol Maggese of Lutz FL, Paul Maggese, Jr. of Florida, Mark Mucci of Elmira and Christina Mucci of Elmira. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Joann and Peter Cambio of Cheektowaga NY, Joann and Roy Rohlin of Elmira, Tekla Mucci of Vestal, John Narde of Rochester NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and faithful canine companion, Sabastian. Mike was a 1975 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. Over the years he had various jobs in the area, most notably he was well known as a cab driver for Total Transportation. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and was quite the handyman. Since a young age, music was an important part of Mike's life. He was a guitar player and a huge Bob Dylan fan. Mike wrote songs and was part of the band "The Cellar Rats". Mike had some tough times through-out his life, but always had a love for Jesus. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mike on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. A special thank you to Danny Schmidt, Johnny Narde, and Jimmy Shope for always looking out for Mike.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019