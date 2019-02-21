|
Michael Corneau
Charleston, SC - Michael Robert Corneau, age 52 of Charleston, SC passed away on February 13 at Banner UMC in Tucson, Az., from complications of the flu, with his family at his side. Mike had a fascination with colored gem stones and was attending the annual Gem show in Tucson with his wife Meredith. Mike worked as a Goldsmith in Ithaca with Micky Roof and in Lenox, Mass with Richard Wise before opening his own Jewelry Gallery in Charleston, SC. His legacy will be all the beautiful custom designed pieces he created for his customers including the four pieces of jewelry in the Cora Miller collection in the Peabody Museum of Art at Yale University. Mike, son of Robert Corneau and Hope Liddick Corneau was born in Elmira, NY. He graduated from Corning West High School and Rochester Institute of Technology and The Gemological Institute of America. He is survived by his wife Meredith Scott Corneau, his parents Robert and Hope Corneau, his sister Dawn Corneau Dia of Memphis, Tn. with son Matthew Dia and daughter Elizabeth Dia of Chicago, sister Michele Corneau with Michelle Tenny of Rice, Va., aunts and uncle Lee and Tom Coggin Lynne McCann, Gail Woods, Lenore Beyler and many cousins and his 2 beloved boxers. Also his father and mother in-law David and Ginger Scott, sisters and brother-in-law Ginny Wilson, Tara Scott, Kelly and Michael Andrews of Charleston. He is predeceased by his grandparents Lewis and Eloise Liddick, grandfather Lee Corneau and uncle Denny Corneau as well as several cousins. Mike was fun loving but also Philosophic. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in Charleston in early March. Arrangements by Oasis cremation and funeral care in Tucson, Az.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019