Michael J. Bonsignore
Horseheads - passed away at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Michael was born in Elmira, NY to Anthony & Josephine Carozza Bonsignore. He is survived by his loving wife Anna Capozza Bonsignore & children, daughter Michele (Anthony Jr.) DeSocio, Joseph (Kelly) Bonsignore, all of Elmira, & David Bonsignore of San Diego, CA, grandchildren, Brittany (Evan) Lloyd, Ryan DeSocio (fiancée Carrie Wolf), Emily Bonsignore; two great-grandchildren, Gemma and Britton Lloyd; along with several nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephew, Jean Lutes and Kenneth Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Antoinette (Dominic) LoPreste, Mary (Tony) Panetta, Theresa (Herbert) Knapp, and his wife's parents Dan and Madeline Capozza. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an employee of Remington Rand and most recently the Elmira Psychiatric Center. Michael loved his family, was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed very much! He enjoyed going to the Arnot Mall to socialize with his friends, Jim & Louise Lynch, and Jack Brown. Michael also enjoyed going dancing with his wife Anna, whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this July. He will be laid to rest at St. Peter & Paul cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. McInerny Funeral Home and Fr. John DeSocio are assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020