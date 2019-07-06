|
Michael J. Bulkley
Elmira - Michael Joseph Bulkley passed away suddenly on July 2, 2019, at the age of just 42. He overcame much in his younger days to become a respected and admired leader, father, family man, and friend.
Overcoming adversity and hard work defined Mike. If you ask anyone who worked with him, everyone would say he was one of the hardest workers they ever knew. Mike was employed by various companies who supported oilfield operations as a crew leader for the last decade. He was known as a tireless worker, a knowledgeable teacher, and had the unique combination as a supervisor who had a big heart and held people accountable. He led by example. He will be remembered by his many co-workers and oilfield brothers as a very special man. It is important for all that worked with him for his family and children to know that he worked remarkably hard because he wanted to provide a great life for them and to make them proud of him of what he did everyday. He worked hard and as fast as he could to get home to you.
Outside of work, Michael was a very charismatic man who was willing to drop anything to help his family and friends. He cherished is children, as he always said, they were the motivation for his remarkable hustle. Mike strived for greatness in all he did: as a husband, as a father, as a step father, as a hunter, as a motorcycle enthusiast, and as a trusted friend.
Michael felt freedom in the woods and with nature. There is some peace in knowing that he passed in a place where he was most comfortable. Although Mike was only able to share 42 years with us on this earth, his legacy of excellence, hard work, overcoming obstacles, never making excuses and honesty will be with those who knew him for all of our lifetimes.
He is survived by wife, Chrystal; his children, Gabriella, Gavin, Caleb, Chelsie, Cody, Megan, and step son, Tristan; father, Milton Ray Cody; mother, Helen Bulkley; sister, Tammy; brothers, Jordan, Tracey, Neceya, Brian; sister, Sarah; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
A time of calling will be held on will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3 to 5 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Michael's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 6, 2019