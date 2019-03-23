|
Michael J. Madigan
Corning - Michael J. Madigan, age 83 of Corning, New York passed away on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. He was born on February 16th, 1936 in Canton, PA the son of Thomas Madigan and Clara Ballard. He married Janet Madigan (Beers) on August 6, 1960. He was predeceased by her on August 13th, 2015.
He graduated from Elmira Free Academy and joined the U.S. Army. After the service he worked for Corning Glass Works, then he became involved in real estate and insurance. He retired from Callahan & Hooey in Corning, NY as a Broker. In his free time, Michael will be remembered for being an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an active golfer and was a charter member of both Indian Hills and the Pinnacle golf course's . He was also actively involved in Pathways in Corning serving on their board of directors.
Michael is survived by son: Burdette (Michelle) Madigan of Addison, NY; grandchildren: Danielle Madigan of Corning, NY, Ryan Madigan of Addison, NY; along with nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, Michael was predeceased by his sister and brother in law: Mary Ellen and Richard Giedlin
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, NY on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00am with Rev. Troy Preston officiating. He will be laid to rest along side Janet immediately following in Addison Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be sent to a . Kind words or fond memories of Michael can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019