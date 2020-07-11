Michael J. Schwarz
New Orleans - Age 57 of New Orleans, LA and formerly of Horseheads passed away June 8, 2020. Mike was born in Bay Shore, LI NY a son to Bert P. Schwarz and Suellen Witte. Mike was a Horseheads High School Graduate, active in Boy Scouts, was an Eagle Scout recipient and veteran of the US Navy. Notably he was a long time New Orleans resident and street entertainer known as "The Jester". He was predeceased by his mother and is survived by his father, Bert (Laurna) Schwarz of Webster and formerly of Horseheads; Brother, Bill (Tina) Schwarz of Windham, ME with their children, William, Marina and Jennifer; Mikes extended family include Laurna's family, Kurt Hoffman, Charlene (Chris) Hubble and Andy Hoffman. Family and friends are invited to attend a military graveside service on Thursday July 16th at 11:00 am in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads. Remembrances at www.barberfuneralhome.com