James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Michael Kalmar


1937 - 2019
Michael Kalmar Obituary
Michael Kalmar

Elmira - Age 82, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads, NY. Michael was born in Marcalto, Hungary on January 7, 1937, son of the late Zolton and Iren (Nepusz) Kalmar. Michael retired as a toolmaker for the R-Wire Works in Elmira, NY after many years of service. He was a wonderful man that will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Michael is survived by his daughters, Diane Ohls and Linda Kalmar; son, Michael Kalmar Jr.; grandchildren, Christy Congdon Ohls, Sharon (Jason) Walburn and Michael Rieck; great grandchildren, Evan Congdon, Tyler, Kaitlyn and Hunter Walburn; loving companion, Anne Vanhorn and her children. Michael's wish was to have no services held for him. Interment will take place in Marcalto, Hungary at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
