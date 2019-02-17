|
|
Michael Lee Granger
Van Etten - Michael Lee Granger, resident of Van Etten, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2019 at the age of 50, in South Hill, VA. He was born on August 20, 1968 in Elmira, NY to Roger and Marilyn Granger. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn of Elmira, NY; brother Allan Granger of Elmira, NY; sisters, Theresa (Gregory) Matkosky of Venetia, PA, and Mary (Eric) Anest of Newark, DE; sons, Lexas (Brittany) Granger of Delphos, OH and Jonathan Granger of Elmira, NY; wife Tammy Granger of Elmira, NY; step-daughter Christy West of Big Flats, NY; nephews Matthew and Cameron Matkosky, William and Joseph Anest; grandchildren, Jaxon and Jayden Granger, Christopher and Olivia Mahan, Sadie, Sophia, and Samantha Lovell, several aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. He was pre-deceased by his father, Roger L. Granger. He graduated from Twin Tiers Baptist High School, and served in the United States Air Force for six years. He also worked for Belden, |nc., and several trucking companies. His latest employer was Crete Carrier Company. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. A special thank you to Crete Carrier Company and Crowder-Hite Crews Funeral Home for their assistance and graciousness to the family at this time.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019