Services
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Granger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Granger


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Lee Granger Obituary
Michael Lee Granger

Van Etten - Michael Lee Granger, resident of Van Etten, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2019 at the age of 50, in South Hill, VA. He was born on August 20, 1968 in Elmira, NY to Roger and Marilyn Granger. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn of Elmira, NY; brother Allan Granger of Elmira, NY; sisters, Theresa (Gregory) Matkosky of Venetia, PA, and Mary (Eric) Anest of Newark, DE; sons, Lexas (Brittany) Granger of Delphos, OH and Jonathan Granger of Elmira, NY; wife Tammy Granger of Elmira, NY; step-daughter Christy West of Big Flats, NY; nephews Matthew and Cameron Matkosky, William and Joseph Anest; grandchildren, Jaxon and Jayden Granger, Christopher and Olivia Mahan, Sadie, Sophia, and Samantha Lovell, several aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. He was pre-deceased by his father, Roger L. Granger. He graduated from Twin Tiers Baptist High School, and served in the United States Air Force for six years. He also worked for Belden, |nc., and several trucking companies. His latest employer was Crete Carrier Company. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. A special thank you to Crete Carrier Company and Crowder-Hite Crews Funeral Home for their assistance and graciousness to the family at this time.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
Download Now