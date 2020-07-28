1/1
Michael Louis Deragon
1946 - 2020
Michael Louis Deragon

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at the age of 73. Michael was born on October 9, 1946 in Hayward, Wisconsin, son to the late John "Jack" Deragon and Dorothy (Cadotte) Deragon of Bayfield, Wisconsin. Michael was a proud Native American hailing from the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewas. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Lee (Retlick) Deragon and son Todd Allen (Brousso) Deragon. Michael is survived by his sons Troy William Brousso (San Antonio, TX) and Michael Louis Deragon II (Breesport, NY), and his granddaughter Willow Lee Deragon (Breesport, NY). Michael leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. Michael was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Bayfield, WI and Saint Mary's Our Mother of Horseheads, NY. Michael retired after 36 years from U.S. Steel where he worked on the Great Lakes as a Steward and merchant marine. After retirement, Michael moved to be with his sons and granddaughter. Michael enjoyed watching the Elmira Pioneers with his granddaughter. Private family services will be held at a later date due to pandemic protocols. In lieu flowers, those wishing to remember Michael please consider donations to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Special thanks to the Faulk Cancer Center for all their efforts and Meals on Wheels. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Michael's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
