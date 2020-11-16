Michael "Mike" Price



Elmira - Mike passed away on Friday, November 13th 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. He was born in Elmira, NY on July 2, 1954, son of Edward and Margaret Price. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Henry and sister, Nancy. Mike attended school, worked, and enjoyed daily activities. Mike's favorite activities included fishing, fixing lawn mowers, cruising in his Mustang and motorcycles, camping in his van, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike's larger than life personality



Made him well known and welcome wherever he went. Mike's passion of fixing and riding anything with a motor made each day worthwhile for him. Mike is survived by his 5 children, Shannon Price-Rector (Jeffery) (FL), Michael Price (NY), Chad Ruth (NY), Matt Price Sr. (Kristina)(NY), and Briana Storch (Stephen) (NY). Mike is also survived by his 7 grandchildren Matthew Jr., Jordan, Zoey, Audri, Hannah, Rylee, and Cayde. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will not have calling hours but will be receiving guests for a remembrance service at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2pm. The family invites anyone that would like to pay their respects to attend the service planned. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









