1/1
Michael R. Klein
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. Klein

Elmira - Michael R. Klein, 65, of Elmira, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on September 30, 1955, he was the son of the late Patricia Mizener and Richard Klein.

Michael owned and operated Anne's Pancake's which he purchased from his good friend, mentor, second Mom, Anne Burbage in 2000, which he operated until the onset of his illness in 2020. He was well respected by the community and loved to help out those in need, sometimes being generous to a fault. Christmas was the holiday he enjoyed the most. He loved to shop and looked forward to his yearly vacations with family and friends.

Mike is survived by his beloved cat, Chester; his sisters; Bonnie (Bob) Walborn, Michelle (Mark) Mott, Starla Sparling, all of Elmira and Katie Kenlon of California; his brother, Henry Klein of Elmira; several nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends.

Friends may call from 3-6 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira.

Special thanks to Dr. Fucito, Dr. Gergel, Dr. Polouse, the compassionate staff at CareFirst and Mike's devoted friends who have helped us through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online condolences, please visit www.olthof.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved