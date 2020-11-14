Michael R. Klein
Elmira - Michael R. Klein, 65, of Elmira, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on September 30, 1955, he was the son of the late Patricia Mizener and Richard Klein.
Michael owned and operated Anne's Pancake's which he purchased from his good friend, mentor, second Mom, Anne Burbage in 2000, which he operated until the onset of his illness in 2020. He was well respected by the community and loved to help out those in need, sometimes being generous to a fault. Christmas was the holiday he enjoyed the most. He loved to shop and looked forward to his yearly vacations with family and friends.
Mike is survived by his beloved cat, Chester; his sisters; Bonnie (Bob) Walborn, Michelle (Mark) Mott, Starla Sparling, all of Elmira and Katie Kenlon of California; his brother, Henry Klein of Elmira; several nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends.
Friends may call from 3-6 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira.
Special thanks to Dr. Fucito, Dr. Gergel, Dr. Polouse, the compassionate staff at CareFirst and Mike's devoted friends who have helped us through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 or American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave online condolences, please visit www.olthof.com
