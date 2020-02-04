|
|
Michael R. Martyniak
Elmira - Age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Mike was born in Hamburg Germany a son of the late Nicolaus and Anna Baran Martyniak. In addition to his parents Mike is predeceased by children, Scott, Randy, and Chery Gush; grandson (and Chery's son) Ryan Lippert; brothers, Theodore, Anthony and John Martyniak. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Sandra Shappee Martyniak; daughter and son-in-law, Carol Kane and husband Joseph of Horseheads with their children Nicholas, Corey and Lauren Kane; daughter Michelle Martyniak of Horseheads with her children Mason Meyer, Quinn and Quaid Redder; daughter-in-law Nancy Gush of Palm Beach Gardens with her (and Scott's) children Joshua, Joseph and Jessica Gush. At the age of 10 Mike and his family immigrated to the United States. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a railroad conductor and retired from Conrail after 32 years of service. Mike was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed music, dancing and playing cards with his family and many friends. Mike, Sandy and other members of the Elmira Eagles Club provided polka dancing exhibitions in the Elmira area for many years. Mike loved to tell stories to his grandchildren and was known to embellish those stories once in a while. He was a member of the White Eagles Club, the Catholic War Vets and the Elmira Heights American Legion Post #154. Family and friends are invited to call at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will follow outside the funeral home after the funeral service. Those wishing may remember Mike with a donation to the Elmira Animal Shelter, 842 Linden Place, Elmira NY 14901
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020