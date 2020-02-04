Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:45 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Martyniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Martyniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Martyniak Obituary
Michael R. Martyniak

Elmira - Age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Mike was born in Hamburg Germany a son of the late Nicolaus and Anna Baran Martyniak. In addition to his parents Mike is predeceased by children, Scott, Randy, and Chery Gush; grandson (and Chery's son) Ryan Lippert; brothers, Theodore, Anthony and John Martyniak. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Sandra Shappee Martyniak; daughter and son-in-law, Carol Kane and husband Joseph of Horseheads with their children Nicholas, Corey and Lauren Kane; daughter Michelle Martyniak of Horseheads with her children Mason Meyer, Quinn and Quaid Redder; daughter-in-law Nancy Gush of Palm Beach Gardens with her (and Scott's) children Joshua, Joseph and Jessica Gush. At the age of 10 Mike and his family immigrated to the United States. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a railroad conductor and retired from Conrail after 32 years of service. Mike was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed music, dancing and playing cards with his family and many friends. Mike, Sandy and other members of the Elmira Eagles Club provided polka dancing exhibitions in the Elmira area for many years. Mike loved to tell stories to his grandchildren and was known to embellish those stories once in a while. He was a member of the White Eagles Club, the Catholic War Vets and the Elmira Heights American Legion Post #154. Family and friends are invited to call at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will follow outside the funeral home after the funeral service. Those wishing may remember Mike with a donation to the Elmira Animal Shelter, 842 Linden Place, Elmira NY 14901
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -