Michael S. TownerWellsburgAge 69 of Wellsburg, NY. He was born August 28, 1950 in Montour Falls, NY, son of the late Charles and Jean (Hartford) Towner and passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital after an extended illness. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his 2nd mother Janice Towner; sister Robin Scheepsma and brother Larry Towner. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Andrea (Rainey) Towner; daughters Melissa Healy of Jacksonville, FL and Heather (Vinny Spadaro) Towner of Ansonia, CT; grandchildren Sgt. Patrick (Simone) Healy, U.S. Army, Yuma, AZ, Connor Healy of Daytona Beach, FL and Iris (Peter Ayala) Delgado of Cheshire, CT; 6 siblings along with several nieces and nephews. Mike was a self employed mason. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam and was a member of the Lakewood Sportsman's Club. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, July 3rd from 10 am to 12 noon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will limit the amount of guests in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. We ask that guest pay their respects in a timely manner so that others have the same opportunity. His funeral service will be held there at 12 noon. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors will follow in Ashland Cemetery. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Lakewood Sportsman's Club, 120 Farm Rd., Elmira immediately following. In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may remember Mike through donations to Guthrie Cancer Center, One Guthrie Sq., Sayre, PA 18840