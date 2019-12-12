Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele M. "Micki" Cavanaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele M. "Micki" Cavanaugh Obituary
Michele M. Cavanaugh "Micki"

Age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Michele was the daughter of the late Yvonne and Rodrick McConnell. She is predeceased by her brothers, Matthew and Michael McConnell. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Adam E. Cavanaugh; sisters, Toni Campbell, Bambi (Jim) Caron, Jackie (Bob) Hennigan, Patti Comstock and Colleen (Kirk) Gleason; brothers, Lewis (Deb) Hall, Rod (Mary) McConnell; sisters-in-law, Becky McConnell and Cindy McConnell; aunt, uncle and many nieces and nephews, her fur babies Punky, Buck and Sparky. Micki retired form Verizon as the Central Office Forman in Ithaca and played an important part in rebuilding Verizon's Communications Network at Ground Zero after 9/11/01. She did a great deal of volunteer work with the Verizon Pioneers and Keuka Lake Players. She loved her crafts, especially sewing. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers those wishing may remember Micki with a donation to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -