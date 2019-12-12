|
|
Michele M. Cavanaugh "Micki"
Age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Michele was the daughter of the late Yvonne and Rodrick McConnell. She is predeceased by her brothers, Matthew and Michael McConnell. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Adam E. Cavanaugh; sisters, Toni Campbell, Bambi (Jim) Caron, Jackie (Bob) Hennigan, Patti Comstock and Colleen (Kirk) Gleason; brothers, Lewis (Deb) Hall, Rod (Mary) McConnell; sisters-in-law, Becky McConnell and Cindy McConnell; aunt, uncle and many nieces and nephews, her fur babies Punky, Buck and Sparky. Micki retired form Verizon as the Central Office Forman in Ithaca and played an important part in rebuilding Verizon's Communications Network at Ground Zero after 9/11/01. She did a great deal of volunteer work with the Verizon Pioneers and Keuka Lake Players. She loved her crafts, especially sewing. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers those wishing may remember Micki with a donation to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019