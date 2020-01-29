|
|
Michele ("Mike") P. Bevilacqua
Pine City, NY - Mike passed away on Sunday evening, January 26, 2020 at the age of 87. Mike was born on December 27, 1932 in Fulton NY, a son of the late Giovanni (John)and Gracia (Grace) Petroro Bevilacqua. He was also pre-deceased by older brother, Joseph Bevilacqua of Rhode Island. Mike served his country honorably with the US Marine Corps, was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and was the owner of Mike Bevilacqua Insurance Agency for over 21 years in Horseheads, NY. He was an avid baseball fan and longtime supporter of the Elmira Pioneer Professional baseball team. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne Wieberg Bevilacqua and they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2020; son James (Tina) Bevilacqua of Elmira, NY; brothers, John of Williamsville, NY with his children Laura and Brian Bevilacqua; Mark of Milton, NY; foster sisters, Rose (Clay) Senkiw and Janice (Rich) Dennison; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bevilacqua; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Mark Greven with their children, Eric Lindgren, Aaron Lindgren and Christin Greven and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Mike's Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Elmira, NY on June 24, 2020 at 11 AM with Fr. Richard Farrell. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Mike's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020