Michelene C. Joseph



Elmira - Age 77, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Michelene was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of the late John Crippen and Mary Polovick Amos. She is survived by her children, with their families: Michael J. and Julie Joseph of Lititz PA with children, Chase and Kyle; Dr. Catherine M. Alfery-Darling and husband David Darling of Gibsonia PA with her children, Brenden (Christina) Alfery, Jorden, Annamarie and Ethan Alfery; Robert D. Joseph of Wayne PA; Bernadette E. Joseph of Horseheads; Kathleen Crippen of Elmira; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Lois Bird of Horseheads; former husband Ronald J. Joseph of Elmira. Michelene graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961 and earned her Master's Degree in Special Education from Elmira College. She loved her job as an elementary teacher in the Elmira School District, where she taught at various schools, retiring from the Pine City School. Michelene loved flower gardening and going to Keuka Lake. She was a long-time communicant of St. Patrick's Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies. A wonderful mother and grandmother she loved her children and grandchildren very much. She will be forever loved and missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to at both the funeral home and church, with masks and social distancing required. Those wishing may remember Michelene with a donation to Able2, 402 Westlake Street, Horseheads NY 14845, the group home where Bernadette resides.









