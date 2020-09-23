Michelina "Mickey" Coccagnia



Elmira - Age 82, passed away after a brief illness on September 23, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Michelina was the daughter of the late Leonello and Maria Maracchioni Gregori. She is predeceased by her grandson Christopher Brown, sisters, Josephine Paluzzi and Lucia Inman. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Louis J. Coccagnia of Elmira; her children, with their spouses, Andrew and Karen Coccagnia of Jamestown, NY, Mary and Daniel Brown of Horseheads, NY, Ann and Charles Reinhart of Pine City, NY and Gregory and Jill Coccagnia of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Tyler Coccagnia, Jordan (Kylie) Coccagnia, Alexander (Brooke) Brown, Alicia Brown, Dante Coccagnia, and Gianna Coccagnia; sister, Maria Rodrigues, sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Coccagnia, Donald (Dinorah) Coccagnia and Robert Coccagnia; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Michelina worked at Thatcher Glass, Courser and retired from GST BOCES in Horseheads. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially on holidays. Michelina and Louis recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary in true Italian fashion surrounded by their children and grandchildren at Lib's Supper Club. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira, at 10:00 a.m. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Donations in Michelina's memory may be made to: The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1010 Davis Street, Elmira NY 14901.









