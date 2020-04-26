|
|
Michelle "Shelley" Ann (Brenzo) Pabis
Groton - Michelle "Shelley" Ann (Brenzo) Pabis, 64 of Groton,NY passed away peacefully at home on Thursday April 23, surrounded by her loving family. Shelley was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (Caley) Prechtl and John Henry Brenzo and also her sister, Roxanne "Rocky" Pesesky. Shelley was a 1974 graduate of Thomas A. Edison Jr/Sr Highschool and a 1976 graduate of the Arnot School of Nursing. Shelley became an ICU/CCU nurse and worked at Arnot Ogden Medical Center for 25 years. She loved being a nurse, it was a huge part of who she was. She also loved to travel, so her next adventure combined the two and she took to the road, travelling up and down the East Coast as a travel nurse. Spending time in Boston, Myrtle Beach, Beaufort, SC and finally settling in Fort Myers, FL. Mom loved the beach and her sail boat. The marina life suited her and we refer to those as the boat times, some of her happiest times. Family was a top priority for her and lets be honest, we were a handful but she took all that in stride and usually with a smile. Mom was a jack of all trades and if there was a job to be done, rest assured it would get done. She renovated a house with the help of reluctant kids. No job was ever to big for her to figure out. From hanging sheet rock on the ceiling to wiring ceiling lamps she did it. Creating things was her passion and she passed that on to her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Many an afternoon was spent crafting something or other and they became known as Crafternoon with Grammy. She is already so missed but will be always be remembered for her tenacious, no nonsense approach to life and most of all the ferocity with which she loved. Surviving her are her children, Brooke(Mike), Melinda and Justin. Her sister, Betsy(John). Grandchildren, Caley(Chris), Aaliyah, Morgan(Devin), Lilly, Gia, Imari, and Averey. Great Grandchildren, Bentley, Declan, Jasper and Aleena Michelle. Niece, Kimberly(Brett). Nephews, Mike(Stephanie), Andrew and Sean. The family will be holding a celebration of life at their convenience as per her wishes.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020