Michelle C. Allington
Elmira - Age 54 of Elmira, NY. She was born October 17, 1965 in Hornell, the daughter of William D. Allington and Kay (Lewis) Allington Murray and passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Elcor Health Services after an extended illness. She was predeceased by her step father Phil Murray and brother-in-law Jonathan Byrski. She is survived by her husband Gregg Terpolilli; daughter Candice Rose Terpolilli both of Elmira; mother Kay Murray of Alpine; father William Allington of Horseheads; brothers Gary (Jeanne) Allington of Troupsburg and Daniel Allington of Horseheads; sister Jackie Byrski of Horseheads; nieces, whom she helped raise Jessica, Julia and Jenna Byrski all of Horseheads along with several other nieces and nephews. Michelle was a partner in Terp's Enterprises. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, March 8th from 12 to 3 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 3 pm. She will be laid to rest in Rural Home Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020