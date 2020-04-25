|
|
Michelle L. Townsend
Elmira - nee: Darling
age 47 of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Courtney, Haley, and, Mackenzie Townsend; parents, Agnes & Donald Darling, Elmira; sister ,Donette Darling, Elmira; brothers, Ray (Kristen) Darling, Binghamton, Norman & Chris Darling, Elmira; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; close friends that called her Mom as well, Elizabeth Baker, Kristina Vasquez, Britney Schilling and Jasmine Palmieri. Michelle was a very selfless person and was there for everyone, even the ones who didn't deserve it. She will be greatly missed. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020