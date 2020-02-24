Services
Van Etten - Age 58 of Van Etten. She was born April 1, 1961 in Elmira, the daughter of the late John and Betty Smith. In addition to her parents, Michiele is predeceased by her sisters, Betty Glover and Sharron Blair; along with her grandson, Dominic. She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, James Evans; children Jamie (Ron) Coats, Brandy (Jeremy) Taylor, James (Danielle) Evans Jr, Christina Evans, and Michele Evans; her sister Pat Smith; her 11 grandchildren; with several members of her extended family and dear friends. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Thursday, February 27th 2020 from 2 pm to 3 pm. Michiele's funeral service will be held there at 3 pm. A full tribute may be read and condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
