Mickey A. Kastenhuber
Cayuta,NY - MICKEY ALAN KASTENHUBER Age 61 of Cayuta,NY passed away very unexpectedly on Wednesday October 23, 2019. He was born July 29, 1958 in Elmira, NY the son of George J. and Phyllis Jean Miller Kastenhuber . Mickey married his wife, Judy A. Bauman Kastenhuber, on May 10, 1980 and they recently celebrated their 39th Wedding Anniversary. Mickey was Supervisor at CAF USA and formerly worked as The Building and Grounds Supervisor for Schuyler County. Mickey was a great outdoorsman and loved camping and traveling . He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Mickey is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judy ; sons and daughter-in-law : Jeremy and Lindsay Kastenhuber and Justin Kastenhuber ; his beloved grandchildren: Aubrie,Kaylee,Thea, and Easton; granddogs: Bubba and Tonka; his mother: Phyllis Jean Miller Kastenhuber ; brothers and sisters : George J. and Penny Kastenhuber Jr., Karen and Jim Bauman , Joanne and Bud Baldwin, Paul Kastenhuber , and Kevin and Veronica Kastenhuber ; father-in-law: Herb Bauman ; mother-in-law : Mary Lou Bauman ; sisters-in-law : Debbie and Terry Golden ; Lori Sheehy and Tom Sheehy ; nieces and nephews : Brad, Jamie, Jason, Shannon, Nate and Halle ; several cousins and a host of caring friends . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS , NY on Monday October 28, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 PM . A Celebration of Mickey's Life will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11 AM . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019