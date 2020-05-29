Mike Bevilacqua
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Bevilacqua

Because of complications caused by Covid-19, the family of Mike Bevilacqua must cancel the memorial mass planned for him on June 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Elmira, New York. Future plans will be announced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved