Mike Bevilacqua
Because of complications caused by Covid-19, the family of Mike Bevilacqua must cancel the memorial mass planned for him on June 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Elmira, New York. Future plans will be announced.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.