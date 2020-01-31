|
Mildred Clark
Pine City - 1925-2020
PINE CITY - Mildred Clark adored her family, laughter, and ice cream. Preferably, all three together. Her life, rich in each, came to an end on January 24, 2020.
She is reunited with her late husband and companion in endless adventures, Harry.
Born in 1925 to George and Marie Burritt, Mildred grew up in Elmira and was working in an ice cream parlor when she met the man who would call her Millie. When Harry returned from the war, they were married at Lake Street Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for more than 80 years.
Mildred loved the lifetime of changing sounds and scenes in her home. Her two boys growing tall. Card games with friends. Grandkids unwrapping Christmas presents. Great-grandchildren running and giggling.
Stacks of scrapbooks tell stories of Mildred and Harry's retirement travels across America and beyond, with their inside jokes jotted in the margins.
Mildred and Harry were uncommonly funny. They had the comedic timing of duos paid to perform.
As a solo act after Harry's passing in 2011, Mildred was fiercely independent, resilient, and brave. She made those around her laugh and smile, even in her final hours.
Mildred treasured, and was treasured by, her family. Those remembering her include her sons Larry and Mark (Camille); grandchildren Cody, Kyle (Vanessa), and Sonya (Corey); and her three great-granddaughters.
Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, February 29th at 1 pm at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY. The family will host a lunch reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Mildred's life by sharing a laugh or a bowl of ice cream. Mildred's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020