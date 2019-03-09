Services
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Mildred R. Stone Obituary
Mildred R. Stone

Tioga - Mildred R. Stone, age 87 a lifelong resident of Tioga and the surrounding area, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Born November 7, 1931 in Tioga, PA, she was one of thirteen children (9 sons and 4 daughters) to the late Charles Arleigh and Myrtle (Gleason) Southard.

Mildred was a member of the Tioga Auxiliary Firemen's Association and the Tioga PTA. She enjoyed cooking. Mildred married Paul L. Stone and they shared 69 years together and raised 4 sons. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul; three sons, Roger of Tioga, Roy of Asheville, NC and Randy of Middletown, NY; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Rick of Portland ME.

Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Tuesday, March 12th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 6:00 PM with Rev. Dorothy Densmore officiating. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
