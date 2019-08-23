|
Mildred T. "Millie" Ziminski
Elmira - Age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Facility. Millie was born on September 22, 1941 in Elmira, a daughter of the late Patrick and Mildred Carroll Ziminski. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Ted Zywicki. Millie is survived by her brother, Dr. Charles Nicolson of NYC; niece, Kathleen Brown of Gettysburg, PA; many other nieces and nephews; close friends Sister Kathleen Bayer RSM and especially Elaine Harrington for all her care and support. Millie was an administrator at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish for many years and was instrumental in creating the Human Development Committee, now known as Social Ministry. She loved cookies-made by Kathy Dubel-loved to garden, make special trips to the Amish country with Sister Kathleen Bayer RSM, and going to the casino to play the penny machines. Millie was a master storyteller and loved to tell the history of Ss Peter and Paul Church. Friends are invited to Millie's Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Ss Peter and Paul Church, 161 High Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Millie's name may be made to Catholic Charities -memo: Elmira Community Kitchen 215 East Church St. Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019