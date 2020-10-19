Milton G. Oakes Jr (Junior)
Elmira - Age 73, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 16th, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Junior proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from September 1965 to September 1969. He served as a Firefighter with the City of Elmira for 29 years from August 1979 through April 2009. Junior was predeceased by his parents, Milton Sr and Artie Oakes. Junior is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of 52 years; his three children, Jason (Theresa Philbin) Oakes, Jennifer (Tom) Ruocco and Jeremy (Robin) Oakes; grandchildren, Kristen and Jared Oakes, Michaela Rose, Alicia Oakes, Lynsay and Justin Ruocco, Jacob and Ryan Oakes; great grandchildren, Raygane Oakes, Milton MCclain, Luke and Alexa Castle; siblings, Barbara Oakes and Melvin (Connie) Oakes. In addition to his beloved family, Junior will be greatly missed by his loved dogs Heidi and Jax. Although Sharon was his first love, anyone who knew Junior knew fishing was his passion. Junior was the founder of Great Lakes Lures. Friends may call at THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4pm-6pm. Military Honors will be held outside the funeral home at 4pm. DUE TO COVID 19 PANDEMIC, FACEMASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED. THERE WILL BE A LIMIT ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice
