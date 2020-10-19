Miriam Jacobson
Miriam Herman Jacobson passed away October 18 at age 95. Miriam was born in Elmira , New York on July 12, 1925. Most recently, she lived at North Oaks in Baltimore. She was the mother of 3; Phyllis (Jeffrey) Cramer, Stephen (Leslie) Jacobson and Fraeda (Elliot) Lewis. Grand mother of 7; Alexandra (Michael) Coughlin, Evan Cramer, Bryan Jacobson and Ionit Behar, James (Katelin) Jacobson, Keith Jacobson, Mark (Katie) Lewis and Jessica Lewis (significant other Josh Lozar) . 4 great grandsons Quinn, Tyler and Sean Coughlin and Asher Jacobson. She is survived by her sister Joyce Herman Kahn and many dear loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Irving Jacobson, sister Anne Herman Rubin and parents Archie and Jennie Herman . A special thank you to her wonderful caretakers, for whom we are so grateful
She was an excellent student, winning many educational and religious honors. She attended Rochester Institute of Technology and Elmira College, earning her master's in education. For many years she taught in Elmira at Hendy Avenue school, Elmira College and later on at Congregation Shomray Hadath religious school.
Known as Mimi, she was the guiding light to her family members and friends. She was very active as a volunteer in many civic and religious organizations. Her love of teaching is legendary, keeping in touch with many of her former students. Traveling was something she really enjoyed Also books were her passion. She could discuss them at length .
Funeral services are following COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, Contributions in her memory to any charity of your choice
or the MS society. National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.