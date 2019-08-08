Services
Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home
2771 Chili Avenue
Rochester, NY 14624
585-426-7830
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home
2771 Chili Avenue
Rochester, NY 14624
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Church (Parish of the Holy Family)
4100 Lyell Rd.
Elmira - Morley J. "Bud" Pray Saturday, August 3, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Mary (Blake) Pray. Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Eva Pray; siblings, Victor (Karen) Pray, Roberta (Sam) Seager; grandson, Timothy Pray. Survived by children, Karl (Vickie), Timothy (Vera) Pray; 6 grandchildren; Jessica, Shane, Alex, Arianna, Gregory and Jimmy; sisters, Carol (Tony) Petruso, Beverly Scalzo, Patricia Guiliford; brother, Edward (Rosemary) Pray; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Joseph Marinello. Bud was a member of KOC #10758, Elks Club in Brockport, St. Jude's Men's Club and CWA Chapter 1179. He worked for Gannett Newspaper for 48 years.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624 Sunday, August 11, 2019 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday 11 AM St. Jude Church (Parish of the Holy Family), 4100 Lyell Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
