Morton Kantz Sadinsky
Age 90, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home in Elmira NY.
Mort was born in Elmira on May 1, 1929, to parents Archie and Rose Kantz Sadinsky.
He had one older brother, Herbert Laurence Sadinsky.
He married the love of his life, Zelda Delphinus Sadinsky on June 15, 1952.
Mort graduated from Southside High School in 1947 and earned a BS from Cornell University School of Agriculture in 1952 with a specialty in Dairy Management.
Mort worked for Dairylea Cooperative for over 15 years working his way up to Branch Manager, both in Elmira and Syracuse. He then became a Regional Account Manager for Oakite Inc. where he worked for over 15 years. Volunteer activities included: Leader and Past President, Congregation Shomray Hadath (now Congregation Kol Ami); Elmira Heights Rotary Club President and Assistant Governor; Red Cross Blood Donor, over 30 gallons, awarded Real Heroes award in 2016; Arnot Ogden Medical Center volunteer; Bethany Village board member; AZA, Jewish youth organization, adult club leader and mentor; Wooly Mammoth-Mastodon Canine Award, for outstanding effort in discovery of old bones in 1999; LPGA tournament, Corning Club. He received numerous awards including the prestigious Sheldon Herman Memorial Award - in recognition of contributions and dedication to the Twin Tiers Jewish Community, 2003 and again in 2019. He also received an Award for Distinguished Service, Oakite, Inc. 1991. Mort was predeceased by his beloved wife, Zelda Sadinsky in 2003 and his brother, Laurence in 2006. He is survived by his children; Rebecca Sadinsky (Chris Pfohl) of Seattle, WA, Deborah Sadinsky of Denver, CO, Rachael Sadinsky (Joe Petro) of Lexington, KY, Ruth Sadinsky (Gregory Coons) of Albany, NY and David Sadinsky (Jennifer Varner Sadinsky) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Robin Pfohl Sadinsky of Seattle, WA, Emma Rose Pfohl Sadinsky of Seattle WA, Samuel Sadinsky Caso of Hornell, NY and Benjamin Sadinsky Caso of Albany, NY. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD IN CONGREGATION KOL AMI 1008 W. WATER STREET ELMIRA, ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 AT 11:00 AM. RABBI DR. OREN STEINITZ OFFICIATING. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW IN FRANKLIN STREET CEMETERY, ELMIRA. Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing may make donations in Mort's memory to Congregation Kol Ami, 1008 W. Water Street Elmira, NY 14905 or to the American Red Cross, Elmira Chapter 911 Stowell Street Elmira, NY 14901. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020