Morton "Mort" N. Barnes
Sayre, PA - Barnes, Morton N. "Mort", age 89, of Sayre, PA passed away on June 10, 2019 at Athens Health & Rehab Center in Athens, PA with his family by his side. Mort was born in Wells Township, PA, the son of the late Norman and Lura (Warner) Barnes. He was also predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Gaines) Barnes; son, Norman Barnes; brothers, William, Sherman and John Barnes; and sisters, Marion Levey, Evelyn Smith and infant sister Marie Barnes.
Mort is survived by daughters, Pamela (Joe) MacCoy and Tonia (Greg) Wheeler; sister, Norma Braman; grandchildren, Shane (Cindy) Barnes, John (Crystal) MacCoy, Kayla (Kyle Stoquert) MacCoy, Julie and Kim Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Oliver and Charlotte; great- great grandchild, Jordin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mort retired from Holmes Transportation as a truck driver after over 25 years. He was an excellent horseman and artist. He was an avid reader and a collector of antique tools. He attended Chemung Christian Fellowship Church until he became too ill to attend. Mort was a loving husband, father and "Bumpa" who will be dearly missed by all. The family would like to extend thanks to the Guthrie nursing staff and Dr. Walsh for their amazing care. A special thank you to all the staff at Athens Health & Rehab Center for going above and beyond with his care.
Family and friends are invited to call at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm. Pastor Randy Stilson will officiate. Burial will be at Jobs Corner Cemetery, Millerton, PA. Mort's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 13, 2019