Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Muriel Elaine Gilbert

Muriel Elaine Gilbert Obituary
Muriel Elaine Gilbert

Pine Valley, NY - Pine Valley, NY passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at the age of 86 surrounded by her loving family and precious companion Miss Kitty. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10-11AM. Elaine's Funeral Service will be held immediately following with Fr. John DeSosio. She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A full obituary, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Elaine's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
