Muriel Elaine Gilbert
Pine Valley, NY - Pine Valley, NY passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at the age of 86 surrounded by her loving family and precious companion Miss Kitty. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10-11AM. Elaine's Funeral Service will be held immediately following with Fr. John DeSosio. She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A full obituary, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Elaine's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020