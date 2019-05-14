|
Muriel (Spaziani) Hults
Elmira - Our beloved sister, Muriel Laura Spaziani Hults died at the Chemung County Nursing Facility (CCNF) on May 11, 2019 in Elmira, NY following an extended illness. She was born June 9, 1948 in Elmira, NY to her parents James and Marion Curran Spaziani. She was a graduate of the Southside High School Class of 1966. Muriel is survived by her siblings John Spaziani and Liz Maloney; Mary and Mike Van Wert; Anne and Matthew Orlando; and James Spaziani. She always loved to visit with her many nieces and nephews; Sean Spaziani, Sandy Spaziani, Laura Graham, Andrew Spaziani, Mark Van Wert, Peter Van Wert, Timothy Van Wert, Patricia McMahon, Stephen Orlando, Michelle Palazzo, and Mary Ruth Orlando. She also had ten great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her aunts, Nellie Spaziani and Emily Spaziani. There were many special people in her life including her many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and her lifelong friend, Kathy Flanagan. We all will miss her many phone calls and letters, as she was able to keep all of the family informed and in touch. Muriel had an amazing love of life, and a strong, Catholic faith. She had a passion for all animals but especially horses, and was an accomplished horseback rider in her young life. Words can't express our gratitude for the care and friendship of the staff at CCNF as well as the many caregivers that were part of Muriel's life. We truly appreciate all of those that helped Muriel throughout her life. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira on Thursday, May, 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Family Services of Chemung County, 1019 E. Water St, Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 14, 2019