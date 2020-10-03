Myles M. Horton
Horseheads,NY - MYLES M. HORTON Age 91 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020. Myles was born September 29, 1928 in Sayre , PA the son of the late Claude Eugene Horton and Alberta Madigan Horton. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University. Myles married his wife, Claire C. Giovagnorio Horton , on January 6, 1952 and had celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on January 6, 2012. He was pre-deceased by his wife Claire on July 18, 2012 and by his daughter Sheryl Ann Kellerman. Myles was a retired Quality Control Engineer at Westinghouse Corporation in Horseheads, NY. Mr. Horton is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law : Myles P. Horton of Horseheads, NY and Verne and Melissa Horton of Fairport Harbor, Ohio ; son-in-law : Mark Kellerman of Perry, Ohio ; grandchildren: Cassandra Horton, Shawn Horton, Michael-Paul Horton and Jeremiah Horton ; Jennifer Beaver , Ben, Joe, Keri , and Robert Kellerman; Kris Culpepper ; Robert Wanska ; Sharon Weigle; several great grandchildren and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday October 9, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Myles' Funeral and Committal Services will be held at Funeral Home on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10 AM with Rev. Aaron Frank officiating. Myles will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Claire in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Mr. Horton through memorials to a charity of one's choice
