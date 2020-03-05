|
Nancy Brand Barringer
Elmira - Age 69, of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020. She was born on March 26th, 1950 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Harriet Hoffman and John Brand II. She is survived by her loving husband of forty three years, George Barringer; her sister, Mary Brand Kemberling of Jarrettsville, MD; nephews, John Brand Kemberling of Deerfield Beach, FL and Adam Arnot Kemberling of Portland, ME; her sister-in-law, Dorrie Brand of Eagles Mere, PA; and nephew, John H. Brand and wife, Betsy of Elmira, NY; and their children, Olivia, Jack, Kate, Will; and niece, Laura Brand Harrison and her husband, Michael of Darien, CT; and their children, Ella, Ava, and Mia. Nancy was predeceased by her brother, John "Skip" Brand. Nancy graduated from The MacDuffie School for Girls in Springfield, MA, and from Centenary College for Women in Hackettstown, NJ. She worked for many years at Rudy's Greenhouses, and volunteered over 3000 hours at Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital. Nancy was a member of the Junior League, the Elmira Country Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and the Park Church. Nancy enjoyed golf, gardening, playing bridge, and cooking her family's treasured recipes. She adored her golden retrievers and all things nature. Nancy loved - and was well loved - by her family and friends. Her thoughtful and loving spirit will surely be missed by all who knew her. PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2020. INTERMENT WAS IN WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Nancy may do so with a donation to either the Park Church, 208 West Gray Street, Elmira, NY, 14901, or the Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY, 14903. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020