Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Horseheads - Nancy Carol Penhollow Age 82 of Horseheads, NY passed away peaceful in her home May 5th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born September 17, 1936 in Jamestown NY. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Lucille Merrick. She is pre-deceased by her husband Leland Bill Penhollow, son Larry Allen and great granddaughter Emily Delgado. She is survived by her siblings: Paul Merrick of Colorado, Martha Sullivan of Erin, Delores Jenkins of Elmira, brother-in-law: Chester Penhollow. Her children: Lynwood (Kathy) Penhollow, Leland (Lori) Penhollow, April Penhollow, Sandra (Steven) Furney, Susan (John) Swiderski, Dora (Todd) Buchanan, Nancy (Corky) Cowl. Her grandchildren: Javelynn Furney, Mark (Tracy) Payne Jr., Steven Furney, Jessica (Brian) Vanetten, Kellie Furney, Melissa Cowl, Judie (Clint) Lavigne, Joshua Payne, Cassandra Penhollow, Jeremy Buchanan, Nancy Cowl, Brittany Penhollow, Samantha Swiderski, Kristyn Penhollow, Cory Swiderski. Many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her loving companion Precious. Nancy was an auxiliary member of the Horseheads America Legion post 442 where she enjoyed devoting her time volunteering for many activities where her passion was working the Memorial Day chicken barbecue working in the kitchen with her family. For many years she also enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankee's and Nascar Racing. She loved going on many vacations with her family, including camping at Allegany State Park. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Nancy's Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11AM. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019
