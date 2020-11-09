1/1
Nancy Caroline (James) Brubaker
Nancy Caroline (James) Brubaker

Nancy Caroline (James) Brubaker, 81, of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 27, 1939 in Kane, PA, daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Alta Mae (Butters) James, Jr. Nancy was a graduate of Kane Area Senior High School, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Clarion University, and was awarded a Master of Education Degree in Special Education from Bloomsburg University. She was a Special Education teacher for the Towanda Area School District for many years, and after became an assistant professor in Special Education and oversaw student teaching in that department. She was a member of the Council for Exceptional Children and was a past president of the Bradford-Sullivan County Teachers and vice president of the Bradford County Chapter of PARC. Nancy's hobbies and interests included: building doll houses and shadow boxes, being an avid reader, running, gardening, and listening to easy listening music.

Nancy is survived by her partner Sherry L. Damon, her siblings: J. Elaine (Jack) Henry of West Chesterfield, MA, Wilbur Ross (Doreen) James of Raleigh, NC, and Dawn (Bob) Burkett of Elkland, PA, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved cat Baylor.

A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at a later date. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Send Condolences at:

RobertsFHInc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
